Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

