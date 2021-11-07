Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

SUUIF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF opened at $11.26 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.