SuperLauncher Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $224,109.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $224,109.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00084851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.19 or 0.07343878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.82 or 1.00172484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022221 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,160,829 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

