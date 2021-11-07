Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 444,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,643. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

