sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.99

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $128.12 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 128,986,034 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

