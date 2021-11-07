Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $67.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

