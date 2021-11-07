Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $380.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

