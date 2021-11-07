Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 54,506 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

UGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

