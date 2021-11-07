Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

LGI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

