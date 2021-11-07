Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.