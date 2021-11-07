Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSAE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 877.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

BSAE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

