Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

