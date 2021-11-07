SVB Leerink Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $140.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

