Swap (XWP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $796.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $538,313.99 and approximately $796.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00083044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00083141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00099653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.90 or 0.07329308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,899.34 or 1.00199568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,290,307 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

