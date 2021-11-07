Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $55.03 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
