Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY opened at $55.03 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.