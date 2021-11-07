Sylo Market Cap Hits $15.55 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

