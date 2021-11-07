Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
