Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

