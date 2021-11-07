Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $265.00 at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $264.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.