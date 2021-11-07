Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 1,307.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

