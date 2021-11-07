Syncona’s (SYNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.95. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

