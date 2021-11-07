Syncona’s (SYNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.95. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).
About Syncona
