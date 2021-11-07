Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

