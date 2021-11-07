Taboola.com (TBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.11 on Friday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

