Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 5340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

