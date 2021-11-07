Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.22 billion-$30.22 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
