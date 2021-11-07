Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.22 billion-$30.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

