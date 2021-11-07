Talaris Therapeutics’ (TALS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

