Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $137.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,517 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

