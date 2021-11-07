Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.72 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$772.36 million and a PE ratio of 82.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 13.0700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

