TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.06.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

