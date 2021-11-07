TD Securities Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.56.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.31 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.