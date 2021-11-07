TD Securities Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$3.75

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.