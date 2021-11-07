TD Securities Increases Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

