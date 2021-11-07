TD Securities Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $185.30 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,735,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

