Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.61 and last traded at $103.24. 26,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 31,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.