Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Shares of TRC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.