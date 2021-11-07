TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of TELA Bio worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,350 shares of company stock worth $278,465. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

