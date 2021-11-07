Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $200.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

