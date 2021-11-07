Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $151.77 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.97.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.