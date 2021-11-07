Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.82.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49). Also, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

