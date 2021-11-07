Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

