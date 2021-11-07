Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

THC stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 138,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

