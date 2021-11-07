Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $52.50. Teradata shares last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 17,124 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.