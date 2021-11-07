Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $52.50. Teradata shares last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 17,124 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.