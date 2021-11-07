Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

NYSE TDC traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

