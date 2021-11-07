Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Terex stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

