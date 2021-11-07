Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

TMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE TMX opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 50.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

