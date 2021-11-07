Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.