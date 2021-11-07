Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.
Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
