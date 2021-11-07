Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $108,771,810.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $850.50 and a 200-day moving average of $724.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.03 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.