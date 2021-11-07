Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce sales of $681.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $692.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.88. The stock had a trading volume of 349,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,954. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $182.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

