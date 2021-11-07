Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 8524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

