TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

