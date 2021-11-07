The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.