The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the quarter. The AZEK makes up about 1.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.89% of The AZEK worth $124,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 536,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.